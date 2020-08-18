Breaking: Anxiety as Coronavirus hits Liverpool training camp

August 18, 2020 Mirror Breaking News, News, Sports, Top Stories 0



Liverpool lifts 2019/20 Premier League title

Liverpool have had a positive coronavirus test at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Reds are preparing to defend their Premier League title in Saalfelden in Salzburg after moving their training camp from France amid fears over a spike in coronavirus cases there.

But an unnamed member of the travelling party has tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Mirror.

Liverpool are staying and training at the Gut Brandlhof hotel as they build up their fitness ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 29. 

Details loading…

You searched: , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*