A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put Nigeria’s unemployment rate to 27.1% in second quarter of 2020, up from the 23.1 per cent recorded in third quarter, 2018.

In its labour force statistics, abridged labour force survey under Covid-19, the statistics bureau stated that underemployment rate also increased from 20.1 per cent in Q3, 2018 to 28.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

