Up to six staff of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

Confirming this through their Twitter handle, the commission said, “As NDDC headquarters staff undergo isolation and COVD-19 screening, six of 33 staff members in the Office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, Dr Ojougboh tested negative.”

