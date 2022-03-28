Breaking: Anxiety as terrorists blast rail track, surround train along Abuja-Kaduna route, over 950 passengers trapped

There are indications that up to 970 passengers are currently trapped inside a Kaduna-bound train in a bush in Kaduna state, where terrorists reportedly bombed a rail track.

Though information regarding the latest development was still sketchy as at the time of filling this story Blueprint gathered the rampaging terrorists in the guise of bandits have surrounded the train that has been on a standstill.

“My relation who is on board the train is supposed to have arrived, but it till 9.30pm, nothing has been heard from him.

“His phone number is switched. Nobody to talk to,” a worried source said.

“Villagers along Abuja-Kaduna road called to confirm hearing multiple gunshots and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists,” popular activist Shehu Sani tweeted Monday night.

The train reportedly departed Abuja by 6.10pm, but is yet to arrive Kaduna as at 9.45pm when this story was published on Monday.

Details loading…