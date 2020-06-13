Breaking: APC appeal panel compounds Obaseki’s woes ahead Edo guber poll

June 13, 2020 Editor Breaking News, Politics, Top Stories 0




Obaseki

Twenty hours after the screening committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) qualified incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting Edo election, the party’s appeal committee has followed suit.

Details loading…

You searched: ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*