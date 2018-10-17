Breaking: APC Appeal panel upholds Shehu Sani as candidate

Senator Sani was one of the four aspirants that petitioned the Appeals Panel, with Senator Mohammed Sani Saleh, Hon. Usman Ibrahim and Hon. samsudeen Lawal Giwa being the other three.

The committee said the primary conducted by the electoral panel set up by the party was done in contempt of a court order, adding that the only aspirant cleared by the party to contest the election was Senator Shehu Sani.

The Appeal Panel set up by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the decision of the party to returned Senator Shehu Sani as the candidate of the party for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Both Saleh, Ibrahim and Giwa questioned the decision to disqualify them and give automatic ticket to one of them and demanded fresh primaries, while the fifth aspirant why was declared winner of the primary by the committee and Political Adviser to the governor, Mallam UBA Sani did not file any petition before the panel.

The panel also dismissed the two petition against the party candidate in Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Mohammed Lawal and Dr. Abba Ibrahim against Suleiman Abdu Kwari’s candidacy.

It also dismissed all petitions against the conduct of the House of Representatives seat and declared Ahmed Mohammed Munir Lere as the candidate of the party for Lere Federal Constituency, stressing that the candidate that was declared winner was indicted by a court of competent jurisdiction in 2008.

The panel also dismissed the petition by the former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba against the conduct of the party primary for Jigawa South Senatorial District that his name was removed from the ballot paper, ruling that he actually participated in the primary.

The panel asked the National Working Committee to take an appropriate decision on the petition by Abdullahi Gomel who is a sitting Senator, while the case of Yusuf Shittu Galanbi for Jigawa Central has been overtaken by INEC guideline.