Breaking: APC appoints governor Abdulrazak to head zoning panel



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the appointment of the party’s zoning committee for the forthcoming national convention.

The 8-man Committee is headed by the Kwara state governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak as Chairman.

A statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by the party’s national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, said named Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Chairman while Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Nkem Okeke, will serve as Secretary.

Other me members of the panel include; Prof. Etim Nyong, Dr. MB Shehu, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Sen. Teslim Folarin and Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.