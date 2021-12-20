Breaking: APC begins national convention process, sets up budget com’t, others



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally commenced process leading to the national convention of the party by setting up a sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures.

Although the party was proposing February 2022 for the all-important exercise but the Monday meeting however silenced on the specific date of the national convention.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), APC national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe, said the meeting deliberated on the national convention and decided to set up committee on budget and other relevant structures.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 18th regular meeting on Monday 20th December, 2021 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) reviewed its activities over the past one year. The CECPC also deliberated on various National and Party matters and resolved follows:

“Deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to setup sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.

“Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that has positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration

“The party will engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

“Thanked Nigerians for their continued support for the Party and Government. The CECPC wished citizens seasons greetings and peaceful celebrations.”

Attempts by Journalists to ask some questions were turned down by the national secretary who briefed the media.

