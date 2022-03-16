Breaking: APC cancels NEC meeting



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the cancellation of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for today.

A statement signed Wednesday in Abuja, by the national secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the NEC meeting was cancelled has directed.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022 is hereby canceled.”