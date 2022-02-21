Breaking: APC confirms Blueprint report, writes INEC for zonal congresses

As reported today, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of plan to conduct zonal congresses before the national convention.

Blueprint had exclusively reported on Monday on the party’s plan to jettion national convention for zonal congresses.

According to a leaked letter seen by our Correspondent, and addressed to the electoral empire, the zonal congresses will now hold on 26 Mqrch 2022, across the country.

The leaked letter is signed by both the chairman Mai Mala Buni and the national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe.

Details later…