Breaking: APC disqualifies Edo state governor, Obaseki, 2 others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the disqualification of the incubent governor of Edo state, Goodwin Obaseki and two other aspirants.

Apart from governor Obaseki, two other apirants are Chris Ogiemwonyi and one other

Obaseki was said to have been disqualified because the certificate (Higher School Leaving Certificate) is not known to the law in Nigeria.

Obaseki and his estranged godfather, who is the national chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole, have been toured apart on political interest for a while now.

Obaseki who is seeking re-election has openly opposed the use of direct primary mode for the primary election against the wish of the party.

The seven man screening committee led by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, said the report is conclusive, adding that all members of the pabels signed the report.

Prof. Ayuba said the committee were thorough in the process while conducting the exercise, adding that the process was recorded and the unedited recording will be made available.

He said the recommendations in the reports were based on evidences and not hear say.

Detail later…

