Breaking: APC exposes Obaseki’s 3 credits, 3 passes, other aspirants’ credentials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has just displayed certificates of all the six governorship aspirants seeking the party’s ticket ahead of Edo state election.

The six aspirants who have bought, completed and submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

According to the documents placed on the notice board this morning at the national secretariat of the party, the incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki, has 3 credits and 3 passes in his 1973 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) submitted for screening.

The subjects Obaseki passed include: English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8.

Although Obaseki proceeded to higher school, the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

The party had said in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Malls Lanre Issa-Onilu, last Friday in Abuja, that the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

“In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process. Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.

“Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Election in Edo state.

