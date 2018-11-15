Breaking: APC federal lawmaker defeats to SDP 

The National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alfa Mohammed has confirmed the defection of serving House of Representatives member representing Mokwa/Edati/Lavun Federal Constituency in Niger State, Hon. Ahmed Abu from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), to the SDP.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the spokesman of the party further disclosed that more of such defections into the party, were being anticipated in the next 48 hours.

He further disclosed that the party has submitted the name of the decamped Rep. Member to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as substitute candidate for the 2019 general election.

Ahmed, who was until last week a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the House of Representatives, is the son of the late Captain Isah Mokwa.

Mokwa is a very popular grassroots politician and political adviser to late Governor Kure, who once held the position of the Deputy State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Niger in 1993.

Ahmed who has several constituency projects to his credit, schooled in University of Edinburgh, Scotland after his Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria.

