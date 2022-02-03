Breaking: APC finally writes INEC over Febuary 26 national convention

Blueprint can authoritatively report that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has written a letter notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its national convention holding on 26 of February.

There were speculations in a section of the media that the national leadership was scheming to shift the date.

But in a letter by Governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary John James Akpanudoedehe, addressed to the Chairman of electoral commission, a copy seen by our Correspondent, dated 2nd February, 2022, the INEC is informed of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

The letter read in part: “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11% July, 2021 on the NOTICE FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL CONVENTION.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26% February, 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”