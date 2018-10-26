Breaking: APC lied over Zamfara, we didn’t receive candidates list- INEC

…Says INEC can’t verify Buhari’s certificate

Report reaching Blueprint.ng just now has it that the Independent National Electoral Commissione (INEC) has described as “lie” the claim by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that it has submitted Zamfara state candidates list to the electoral body.

Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this this morning at a press briefing in Abuja.

The chairman, however, tasked Nigerians to either sue or ask the military to release President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate, adding his commission can not do the verification.

Details later…

