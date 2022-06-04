Breaking: APC ‘ll punish Tinubu over utterances against Buhari – Adamu

Former Lagos state governor and the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be punished for his utterances against President Muhammadu Buhari recently, national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said.

Tinubu was seen in a video Tuesday revealing how he help the President and other APC leaders winning elections in 2015.

Although, Tinubu as issued a statement to apologise to the President.

But briefing newsmen at the national secretariat of APC, just now, Adamu said apology tender is not enough.

“We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President.”

Details later…

