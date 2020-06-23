Breaking: APC may hold virtual NEC meeting within a week

The Victor Giadom-led National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have concluded plans to hold the National Executive Council meeting (NEC) where crisis rocking the party will be addressed.

Our Correspondent gathered that the meeting may be held through teleconference.

A source in the know told our correspondent further that Governors of the All Progressives Congress and relevant offices in the presidency are consulting with Giadom-led NWC towards quick resolution of the problems bedevilling the party.

The specific day the NEC meeting with hold is not known as at the time of writing this report

Details later…

