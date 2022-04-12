Breaking: APC national chair, deputy quit Senate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, resigned as Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.

This was even as the newly elected deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, also resigned as lawmaker representing Borno North Senatorial District.

The resignation letters of both lawmakers were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), chaired the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, on the other hand, was the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senator Adamu’s letter reads, “It is with utmost respect and appreciation I inform you that consequent upon my victory as National Chairman at the just concluded convention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the 26th of March, 2022, I hereby resign formally as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District with effect from 1st April, 2022.

“I feel a sense of duty and obligation to convey through this letter, my appreciation for the cooperation and guidance I received from you as Chairman of the National Assembly throughout my official and private association with you.

“As I leave the Senate, I cannot easily forget the change and style of leadership that you brought since becoming the Senate President of the Ninth Senate.

“My resignation will leave me with full memories of the solidarity and camaraderie that you have been able to forge over the eleven years I’ve been in the Senate.

“To say I will miss you and my colleagues in the Ninth Senate will be an understatement, but I gain consolation in the fact that my call to a higher pedestal of service will keep us all within reach of one another.

“Kindly convey my wishes to all my colleagues that they should kindly spare some time in joining hands with us at the headquarters of our great party, the APC, to do the needful in our efforts to deliver the 2023 Presidential and General Elections to our party and its followers.

“I also request that you convey my gratitude to all our colleagues and chamber staff.”