Happening now: APC national chairmanship aspirants in hot debate

Some prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the party’s support to be the next national chairman in the forthcoming national convention are currently in a hot debate in Abuja.

The event organised by the APC Press Corps have in attendance: Senator Tanko Almakura, Malam Salihu Mustapha, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff (represented), Senator Sani Musa, Sunny Monidafe, Muhammed Etsu, Isa Yuguda among others.

The annual lecture with the topic: “APC beyond 2023-the tasks ahead: The role of stakeholders, was used as an intellectual ground for the aspirants for the position of the chairmanship of the party.

Detail later…

Related

No tags for this post.