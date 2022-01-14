Breaking: APC national convention to hold February 25

Bearing last minute change in plan, the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold on February 25, 2022 in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Blueprint has learnt.

There have been contestations over the appropriate time to hold the all-important exercise of the governing party.

While some stakeholders insisted that the exercise take place in February, others were of the opinion that some of the crisis rocking the party be resolved before the national convention.

But confirming the date to Blueprint Friday in Abuja, a top party chieftain, who pleaded anonymity said the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has agreed to hold the exercise by 25th of February.

“I can tell you now that our national convention will hold by February 25th here in Abuja, that has been confirmed by the National Caretaker Committee.

“The Buni-led leadership is not against those that were calling for the convention in February but the leadership wanted a situation where the house will not be too divided against itself during the national convention. If some of the life-threatening crises rocking the party are not amicably resolved it will further polarise the party even after the convention and we have to bear it in mind that after this exercise (convention) we will face with the general elections,” the source said.