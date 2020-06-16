Breaking: APC not aware of Obaseki’s defection- Spokesman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is not aware of the defection of the Edo state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki from its party.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a reaction to media enquiries regarding the defection said the party cannot comment on media reports suggesting that the governor has left the APC.

“The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party. We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party”, he said.

The governor who was last week disqualified from participating in the June 22 Governorship Primary Election of the party in Edo state was reported to have announced his resignation of membership of the party on Tuesday.

Details later…

