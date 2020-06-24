Breaking: APC NWC to bouycot Giadom’s NEC meeting, says Buhari misinformed

The Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned down the invitation to the Thursday National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by Victor Giadom-led faction.

In a statement signed by the party’s acting national secretary Waziri Bulama and the acting national chairman Hilliard Eta, after a closed door meeting said President Muhammadu Buhari was ill advice about the meeting.

Details later….

