Breaking: APC, other governorship candidates protest Wike’s ‘harassment’ in Rivers, day to 2023 elections

Up to four governorship candidates in Rivers state on Friday accused Governor Nyesom Wike of harassment and intimidation of their supporters ahead of Saturday March 18, 2023 gubernatorial and house of assembly elections.

To this end, the candidates including Senator Tonte Ibraye of the African Democratic Congress, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs of Accord, and Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party went to the Police headquarters to lodge their complaints.

Both Wike and former governor Rotimi Amaechi have been engaged in war of words for some days in the build-up to the elections.

