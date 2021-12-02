Breaking: APC, Oyetola didn’t win Osun in 2018, Lasun opens up

Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, has revealed how his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged 2018 governorship election that brought Adegboyega Oyetola into office, saying the party lost the said governorship election.

Lasun also revealed that the current Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, was compensated for his current office because two role he (Omo-Agege) played in 2018 in Osun state.

Speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat Thursday in Abuja, after he picked his nomination forms to contest the party’s governorship ticket, Lasun warned that “Nobody born of a woman can repeat what they did to me in 2018 because I was rigged out.”

Details later…

Related

No tags for this post.