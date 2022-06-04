[Breaking] APC presidential primary: Lawan, Umahi strike ‘accord’

Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, and Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, have promised to support each other, should either of them win the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election primary scheduled between June 6 and 8, 2022.

They made the promise Saturday evening when Lawan visited Umahi in his Abuja residence.

Speaking during the visit, Senator Lawan urged Umahi to support him or whoever emerges the presidential candidate as the APC should be united to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “We have always spoken about the need for our party to continue to play the role God designed for us. To the glory of God, the All progressives Congress is the biggest party n Nigeria today. Our party is in control of the Presidency, the two chambers of the National Assembly, a number of state governments across the country and so on.

“It is our common belief in our party that this trend should continue so that in the 2023 general elections, Nigerians should vote for our party to produce the next President, who will replace President Muhammadu Buhari when he completes his tenure on May 29, 2023. The National Assembly should also have majority Senators and Reps members. From 22 government houses, we hope to increase the number. This requires us to continue to be focused in all situations. We will continue to insist on brotherhood. No contest should make us fail.

“I came here to tell you that even though you are an aspirant like I am, we are all aspirants akin of the same father and mother. It is everyone’s desire who aspires to be the most successful. But at the end of the day, our wish is for our party to be united. After our convention, when the winner of the presidential primaries emerges, we expect the rest of the aspirants to show solidarity, to remain committed to the party; to ensure that we win the general election.

“Therefore, I want to assure you that if you emerge in the convention, you will have me as your number one supporter, because I believe that the ideals, the ideology and philosophy of APC are the same in our hearts. Therefore, it is my duty to ensure the success of our party at the polls. Similarly, if God makes it possible for me to emerge, I am sure that you will be by my side throughout the campaign for APC to win the general election.”

Responding, Governor Umahi said the Senate President can count on his unalloyed support if he wins the primary election as he will always stand by the party.

Umahi revealed that though the South East was in desperate need to produce a president from the region, he will support whoever is endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari, in order for APC to remain a united party.

He said: “I was very happy when you reminded me few days ago about the palace coup that produced you as Senate President. Our party has come of age, in terms of discipline. This is the only time that I am seeing that aspirants, who are looking for one thing, are not castigating themselves. They are talking well of themselves. It shows, like what you said, that we are from one mother and one father.

“I have always said it, even while I was in PDP, if you know President Muhammadu Buhari very well, you will know that he is a very good man. He is being hurt by enemies, but he will not cast anyone out. He is an extraordinary president. That is why I said that even though the South East needs the Presidency so badly, just like North East, whatever decision Mr President takes, I will stand by the decision.

“Personally, if the decision is not in my favour, I won’t fight the decision. I will continue to support it. I will support whoever that is chosen. Like I always say, power belongs to God. God sees the nitty gritty of the heart of men. He sees who is destined to take the nation to where it is supposed to be.

“So, I can assure you that if that mantle falls on you, I will feel very lucky because even if it is not me, if you are able to have somebody who shares the same character in a context with you, we will be better for it. So, I stand in partnership with you that if it is you, I will be the first to jump out and congratulate you. If it is me, like you said, it is a partnership that God built before now.

“We started working together before now. We are building on the past and present relationship. We are not studying ourselves. So, it is the same with the rest of 11 aspirants. Any of them that God chose as the candidate, both of us will work together to support the President and support such a person. You are a man of discipline. You are not just visiting me. You are visiting other aspirants. So, whoever the president chooses is the will of God.”

