Breaking: APC reacts to Atiku’s endorsement, says Obasanjo lacks value 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as meaningless Thursday’s endorsement of Presidential candidate of the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The party said come 2019 elections, the former president will be demystified.

Speaking with journalist at the national headquarters of the ruling party in Abuja, yesterday, APC’s National Vice Chairman, South-south Hillard Eta, who said the endorsement is not a threat to his party stated repeatedly: “Obasanjo will be dimistified.”

When reminded that the same Obasanjo endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 presidential election, Eta said: “His (Obasanjo) endorsement has nothing to do with our (APC) victory in 2015. I know that politics is more of deception but I tell you that Obasanjo’s electoral value is little to nothing. Remember that Obasanjo in all the elections lost from his ward level to everywhere. Obasanjo is more loved away than at home and like I said earlier, Obasanjo will be dimistfied.”

When probed further whether the presence of some religious leaders at Obasanjo’s home during the endorsement a minus to the ruling partt, the APC chieftain said: “One of the political wing of the PDP is one organisation called Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), so one is not surprised that CAN can do all they can do,” he said.

