Breaking: APC reverses self, fixes national convention for March 26

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has just announced that it will conduct the much talk about national convention on the 26 of March, 2022 contrary to a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of zonal congresses.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni Committee has been in a closed-door meeting since 11am on Monday.

Announcing the new development to newsmen after the closed-door meeting, national Secretary John James Akpanudoedehe, said the preparation for the national convention will commence on 24 of February 2022, while the zonal congresses will hold before the national convention slated for 26 of March 2022.

Details later…