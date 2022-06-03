Breaking: APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

There is palpable tension currently at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even as the presidential screening committee has disqualified 10 out of 23 aspirants screened to contest the party’s ticket.

The Chief John Oyegun-led committee is currently submitting its reports to the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Chairman APC Presidential Screening Committee, John Odigie Oyegun, said only 13 aspirants out of the 23 that appeared before the committee were cleared.

Details later…

