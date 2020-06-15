Breaking: APC Senator Sikiru Oshinowo is dead

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Sikiru Oshinowo is dead.

Unconfirmed report stated that the politician, who was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly for four consecutive terms from 2003 to 2019, died of the dreaded COVID-19 this morning.

According to report, the senator popularly called Pepper tested possitive to COVID-19 last week, though it was not disclosed to the public.

Until his demise, he was the Chairman House Committee on Commerce, Industrial and Investment in the Senate.

Details of the location of the death and the exact time of his demise were still sketchy at press time.

Related

No tags for this post.