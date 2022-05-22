Breaking: APC shifts presidential screening exercise

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential screening earlier scheduled to hold on Monday 23rd of May 2022.



No reason was given for the postponement.



About 25 aspirants are jostling for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.



A statement released Sunday night by the party’s national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said a new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.



The short statement reads: “The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.



“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.



“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

