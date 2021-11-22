Breaking: APC to conduct national convention in February

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed to conduct its national convention by February, 2022.

The Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu announced this after a meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari in his office.



Accompanied by the Chairman of APC national caretaker committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, the Kebbi Governor told state house correspondents that the meeting was to convey the decision arrived at by the Progressives Governors forum on Sunday night.



He noted that the governors resolved that the convention should hold in February 2022 and the same suggestion made to the president for approval.



Following the President BUHARI’s approval, Bagudu affirms that the national caretaker committee will not work out the other details. He further disclosed that a specific date has not yet been decided on but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be given notification while a time table is worked out.

