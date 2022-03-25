Breaking: APC ‘unity list’ ready ahead convention – Gov. Sule

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule, has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership will make ready later on Friday a unity list ahead of Saturday’s national convention.

Sule said some geopolitical zones have already agreed on the list which will be put together today.

Addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, governor Sule also confirmed that Consensus arrangement remains the first option to elect the new leaders of the party.

The party had slated March 26 for its national convention in Abuja.

Details later…