Breaking: APC warns members against parallel congresses, divisive actions, others

Ahead of Saturday’s ward congresses across the country, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to sanction any member or group who organises “any purported; parallel congress, parallel party organ and or parallel party office.”

The National Caretaker Committee, in a notice issued to all members and signed Friday in Abuja, by the party’s national secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of 8th December, 2020, “which subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

“For purposes of clarity, may I re-state the relevant point in the resolution to wit:

“All pending litigations instituted by members against the party should be withdrawn forthwith, and going forward, no member should institute matters against the party, without exhausting the internal mechanism for conflict resolution, as enshrined in the party’s constitution”.

“Consequent upon the above, party members should please note that:

“(i) All activities that may be carried out by persons to put the party and its officers in bad light, before, during and after the congresses should be jettisoned.

“(ii) All activities or processes leading up to the congresses and thereafter which do not have the approval of the CECPC are exercises in futility. This is to say that: any purported; parallel congress, parallel party organ and or parallel party office, is to say the least a nullity.

“These divisive activities will not be tolerated.

“(iii) For the avoidance of doubt, the party shall deploy the full weight of the law as stipulated in section 21(D) of our party’s Constitution on any one who perpetrates such unlawful Act(s) and also on their sponsors.

“All persons who are affected by Article 31 of our Constitution should apply for waivers as stipulated under sub. Section 3 of the said Article 31, this is also clearly spelt out in the “Special provisions” of our guidelines.”