Breaking: APC’s Danbaba wins Nasarawa constituency bye election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ismail Danbaba, has been declared winner of the bye election into Nasarawa central state constituency in Nasarawa sate held August ,8 2020.

The returning officer, Mr. Iiyasu Umar, who announced the results on Saturday night in Nasarawa local government area said the APC candidate scored 7,475 to defeat Mr. Bage Nuhu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 4,608 votes.

Giving further breakdown of the results, Mr. Iliyasu Uma, explained that the bye election had 12,217 total votes cast out of which 12,083 were valid votes with 234 rejected votes.

The bye election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the vacancy created by the death of the former member of the house of Assembly Suleiman Adamu who died as a result COVID-19.

The results of the election was equally announced under the supervision of INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara states Alhaji Mohammed Haruna amidst heavy security presence.