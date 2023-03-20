Breaking: APC’s Uba Sani declared winner of Kaduna 2023 governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has emerged winner of Saturday March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election after polling 730,002 votes to defeat People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan who scored 719,196 votes.
Labour Party (LP)’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Jonathan Asake came third with 58,283 votes, while Sen. Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 21,005 votes to place fourth.
According to the State Collation Officer for Gubernatorial Election (SCOGE), Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, the number of registered voters in the state are 4,335,208, accredited voters are 1,581,662, valid votes cast are 1,546,747 invalid votes cast are 19,114 and total votes cast are 1,565,861.
Isah Ashiru of PDP won 13 of the 23 local government areas in the state, while APC’s Uba Sani won 10 local government areas. Ashiru was declared winner in Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Kagarko, Chikun, Kachia, Lere and Kudan local government areas.
Uba Sani however won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabongari, Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi and Birnin Gwari local government areas.
Speaking while declaring the winner, the State Collation Officer for Gubernatorial Election (SCOGE), Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis said, “that Sani Uba of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared as the winner of Kaduna state gubernatorial election and returned elected”.
The full results as declared by INEC in the 23 local government areas are as follows:
Kaura LGA
APC: 7,748
LP: 12,950
NNPP: 618
PDP: 15,108
Giwa LGA
APC: 30,773
LP: 221
NNPP: 547
PDP: 28,869
Sanga LGA
APC: 12,338
LP: 2,135
NNPP: 457
PDP: 13,119
Kajuru LGA
APC: 8,271
LP: 1,773
NNPP:982
PDP: 23,125
Jaba LGA
APC:7,564
LP: 2,871
NNPP: 174
PDP: 14,616
Makarfi LGA
APC: 25,670
LP: 278
NNPP: 532
PDP: 26,128
Ikara LGA
APC: 29,066
LP: 692
NNPP: 550
PDP: 28,612
Jema’a LGA
APC 19,920
LP 6,017
NNPP 543
PDP 28,963
Zangon Kataf
APC 11,448
LP 7,377
NNPP 534
PDP 33,185
Kauru LGA
APC 26,915
LP 3,461
NNPP 455
PDP 26,342
Soba LGA
APC 27,235
LP 457
NNPP 335
PDP 30,874
Sabongari LGA
APC 44,406
LP 972
NNPP 2,706
PDP 33,253
Kubau LGA
APC 39,855
LP 604
NNPP 102
PDP 36,499
Zaria LGA
APC 78,659
LP 672
NNPP 2,567
PDP 47,091
Kaduna South LGA
APC 69,170
LP 2,292
NNPP 1,048
PDP 42,604
Kaduna North LGA
APC 65,782
LP 1,042
NNPP 4,307
PDP 33,120
Chikun LGA
APC 19,979
LP 4,770
NNPP 377
PDP 89,946
Igabi LGA
APC 74,974
LP 1,198
NNPP 1,117
PDP 40,681
Kagarko LGA
APC 18,830
LP 1,530
NNPP 221
PDP 19,991
Birnin Gwari LGA
APC 20,627
LP 37
NNPP 726
PDP 19,954
Kachia LGA
APC 23,849
LP 1,726
NNPP 470
PDP 27,491
Lere LGA
APC 45,823
LP 4,321
NNPP 1,515
PDP 46,363
Kudan LGA
APC 21,076
LP 887
NNPP 670
PDP 23,272