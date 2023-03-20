Breaking: APC’s Uba Sani declared winner of Kaduna 2023 governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has emerged winner of Saturday March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election after polling 730,002 votes to defeat People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan who scored 719,196 votes.

Labour Party (LP)’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Jonathan Asake came third with 58,283 votes, while Sen. Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 21,005 votes to place fourth.

According to the State Collation Officer for Gubernatorial Election (SCOGE), Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, the number of registered voters in the state are 4,335,208, accredited voters are 1,581,662, valid votes cast are 1,546,747 invalid votes cast are 19,114 and total votes cast are 1,565,861.

Isah Ashiru of PDP won 13 of the 23 local government areas in the state, while APC’s Uba Sani won 10 local government areas. Ashiru was declared winner in Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Kagarko, Chikun, Kachia, Lere and Kudan local government areas.

Uba Sani however won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabongari, Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi and Birnin Gwari local government areas.

Speaking while declaring the winner, the State Collation Officer for Gubernatorial Election (SCOGE), Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis said, “that Sani Uba of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared as the winner of Kaduna state gubernatorial election and returned elected”.

The full results as declared by INEC in the 23 local government areas are as follows:

Kaura LGA

APC: 7,748

LP: 12,950

NNPP: 618

PDP: 15,108

Giwa LGA

APC: 30,773

LP: 221

NNPP: 547

PDP: 28,869

Sanga LGA

APC: 12,338

LP: 2,135

NNPP: 457

PDP: 13,119

Kajuru LGA

APC: 8,271

LP: 1,773

NNPP:982

PDP: 23,125

Jaba LGA

APC:7,564

LP: 2,871

NNPP: 174

PDP: 14,616

Makarfi LGA

APC: 25,670

LP: 278

NNPP: 532

PDP: 26,128

Ikara LGA

APC: 29,066

LP: 692

NNPP: 550

PDP: 28,612

Jema’a LGA

APC 19,920

LP 6,017

NNPP 543

PDP 28,963

Zangon Kataf

APC 11,448

LP 7,377

NNPP 534

PDP 33,185

Kauru LGA

APC 26,915

LP 3,461

NNPP 455

PDP 26,342

Soba LGA

APC 27,235

LP 457

NNPP 335

PDP 30,874

Sabongari LGA

APC 44,406

LP 972

NNPP 2,706

PDP 33,253

Kubau LGA

APC 39,855

LP 604

NNPP 102

PDP 36,499

Zaria LGA

APC 78,659

LP 672

NNPP 2,567

PDP 47,091

Kaduna South LGA

APC 69,170

LP 2,292

NNPP 1,048

PDP 42,604

Kaduna North LGA

APC 65,782

LP 1,042

NNPP 4,307

PDP 33,120

Chikun LGA

APC 19,979

LP 4,770

NNPP 377

PDP 89,946

Igabi LGA

APC 74,974

LP 1,198

NNPP 1,117

PDP 40,681

Kagarko LGA

APC 18,830

LP 1,530

NNPP 221

PDP 19,991

Birnin Gwari LGA

APC 20,627

LP 37

NNPP 726

PDP 19,954

Kachia LGA

APC 23,849

LP 1,726

NNPP 470

PDP 27,491

Lere LGA

APC 45,823

LP 4,321

NNPP 1,515

PDP 46,363

Kudan LGA

APC 21,076

LP 887

NNPP 670

PDP 23,272

