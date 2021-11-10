Breaking: INEC declares APGA’s Soludo winner of Anambra governorship election *See full results of all political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Professor Charles Soludo as the winner of 2021 Anambra state governorship election.

The Returning Officer of INEC, Prof. Florence Obi, who announced the results early Wednesday morning in Awka, Anambra State, said, “Soludo, having scored the highest number of votes and won more than two-third of the election in 21 Local Government, is hereby declared winner.”

Soludo won 19 of the 21 Local Governments election results declared by INEC.

The APGA governorship candidate polled 112,229 votes to defeat Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who ganered 53,807 votes to emerge second, while Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 43,285 votes to emerge third.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, came fourth with 21,261 votes.

Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election of the four top scoring political parties as monitored by Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

APC 343

APGA 8283

PDP 2485

YPP 344

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787

PDP – 1847

YPP- 655

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357

SUMMARY

Total results from the 21 LGAs collated for all the political parties.

(1) APC:43,285

(2) APGA:112,229

(3) PDP:53,807

(4) YPP:21,261

(5) A: 2,054

(6) AA: 83

(7) AAC: 588

(8) ADC: 324

(9) ADP: 773

(10) APN: 301

(11) APP: 139

(12) BP: 186

(13) LP: 2,802

(14) NNPP: 117

(15) NRM: 213

(16) SDP: 842

(17) ZLP: 2,082

(18) PRP: 437