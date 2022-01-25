Breaking: Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma , remanded in prison over ‘defamation, falsehood’

Controversial aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has been remanded in Suleja prison.

She was arraigned on Tuesday at the Upper Area Court, Zuba FCT Abuja by the Police on four-count charge of defamation of character, injurious falsehood, criminal intimidation and publication of false news with Intent to cause offence against the public peace.

During the hearing, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her counsel, Barr. James O Esq, made an application for her bail but the Presiding Judge Hon. Ismaila Mohammed Jibrin gave an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday January 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned to January 23, 2022.