The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday upheld May 29, 2019 sack of the local government executives in Oyo state by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Justice H.S. Tsammani in a unanimous judgement of the court described the case of the sacked Chairmen under the auspices of Association of Loçal Government of Nigeria (ALGON) as speculative.

The court emphasised that the Oyo state’s case was distinguishable from the case of Ekiti state which Oyo ALGON relied on.

