Breaking: Appeal Court declares real PDP candidate for 2021 Anambra governorship poll

Valentine Ozigbo has been declared the valid candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, who led a three- man panel of justices, held that the appeal filed by Valentine Ozigbo, challenging the judgement of the Akwa High Court had merit.

The appellate court then set aside the decision of the Awka High Court and declared it null and void, just as it awarded N10 million in favour of Ozigbo.

