Breaking: Appeal Court orders statusquo in Akwa Ibom APC exco



The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja Thursday ordered that statusquo be maintained in the Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC) executive elected on 16th October, 2022 and inaugurated by the APC National Caretaker Committee until the determination of the motions for jurisdiction and stay of execution which comes up on 17th May, 2022.



Augustine Ekanem emerged as the Akwa Ibom state APC Chairman alongside other State Executives following nationwide State Congresses conducted by the APC.



The factionalised APC in Akwa Ibom has been embroiled in a lingering battle between the former National Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

