The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Friday has reaffirmed Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun state.

The legal brawl over the July 16 election in Osun State pitched the former governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

A three-man panel of Judges led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu gave the verdict.

