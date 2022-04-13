Breaking: Aregbesola’s APC faction moves to join PDP in Osun

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, loyal to the former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is planning to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Blueprint has gathered.



The crisis between Aregbesola and his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been heightened recently with the total neglect of members of the factional group in the congresses of the party.



The emergence of Senator Iyiola Omisore as National Secretary of APC was also rejected by the factional group who accused the party of promoting the “killer of Chief Bola Ige.”



A video circulated on social media recently showed that the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kolapo Alimi, has perfected plans to join the PDP with some of his supporters.



When contacted, Alimi who has openly declared hatred for Oyetola, said the video has elapsed, promising that the new date will be announced soon.



He noted that the video claimed that the open declaration will take place on March 23 which has lapsed.



“The date on the video has elapsed. It was 23rd March. Though there is a plan to join PDP, no time has been fixed. When it is time, you will hear it directly from me. You will see it on my Facebook, Twitter, and radio.



“There would have been an open declaration. So, no date has been fixed for now. It is possible. If it gets to the level of decamping, why not?