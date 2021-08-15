Breaking: Arin evicted from BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ show

Arinola Olowoporoku popularly known as Arin has been evicted from the ongoing big brother season 6 Shine Ya Eye edition.
She was among the six housemates nominated last Monday for possible eviction during live eviction show.
Details loading…
Arinola Olowoporoku popularly known as Arin has been evicted from the ongoing big brother season 6 Shine Ya Eye edition.
She was among the six housemates nominated last Monday for possible eviction during live eviction show.
Details loading…
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited