Armed robbers armed with sophisticated weapons on Tuesday afternoon raided banks in Odo Ere, headquarters of Yagba West local government area of Kogi state.

The robbers, said to be about 13 in number, stormed the community and killed several passerby while the banks were painted with bullets.

Blueprint learnt that the criminals operated for about two hours, going from bank to bank, before they eventually escaped.

Police are yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling this report.