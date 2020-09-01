Breaking: Arsenal sign top defender Gabriel

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes on a long-term deal.

The Brazilian defender, 22, was linked with a host of clubs and was close to an Everton switch prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Lille eventually accepted bids from the Gunners and Napoli with Mikel Arteta and Edu successfully convincing the centre-back to head to north London.

Manchester United were reportedly in contact with Magalhaes’ agents too but it is understood concrete talks were never held.

And Magalhaes has now opted to put pen to paper with Arsenal on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to £27million.

Magalhaes was reportedly impressed by Mikel Arteta’s insistence to sign him after constant contact with the club in recent weeks.

He is now set to form a new centre-back partnership with William Saliba to usher in an exciting new era at the Emirates.

Arteta said: “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit & as a team.

“He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes & we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

Arsenal’s technical director Edu added: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel.

“He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player.”

Saliba is being tipped for big things after signing from Saint-Etienne last summer and spending the season back in France on loan.

Both players impressed in Ligue 1 last season and could form the backbone of Arteta’s new-look side for years to come with youth on their side.

Magalhaes follows Nicolas Pepe, who moved from Lille to Arsenal in a club record transfer last summer.

He is also the second Brazilian signing of the summer after Willian was snapped up on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal have also completed a host of youth signings and are now expected to turn their attentions to more first-team signings with a midfielder still on their radar.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move from Atletico Madrid, as has Lyon star Houssem Aouar as they consider turning to the French league again.