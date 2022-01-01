Breaking: 10-man Arsenal succumb to late Manchester City Premier League triumph

Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with an 11th successive victory.

That advantage will be cut to some extent on Sunday when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool, although no team has failed to win the Premier League title when beginning the new year with a lead as big as City’s.

Arsenal looked to have held out for a draw but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd-minute to help City maintain their dominant form.

The hosts were the better side early on and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a slick move at Emirates Stadium, before the Gunners self-destructed after the break.

Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitch-side monitor.

One minute later Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid test, remain fourth in the table.