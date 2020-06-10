Breaking: Arsenal suffer defeat ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal have been beaten 3-2 by Brentford just days before their crunch restart clash with Manchester City.

Gunners fans had been buoyed by the way their side ripped Charlton apart in a 6-0 friendly win at the weekend, with youngster Eddie Nketiah blasting a hat-trick.

But Mikel Arteta watched his side slip to a shock loss at the hands of Championship side Brentford – after taking a knee as part of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest.

The loss could really put a dent players’ morale ahead of next week’s huge Man City game – with Arsenal still facing a real battle to secure a European spot.

The Gunners restart their 2019-20 campaign on Wednesday June 17 against second-placed City.

Arsenal currently sit down in ninth in the standings after a torrid season, full of sub-par performances on the pitch and controversy off it, including then-captain Granit Xhaka’s X-rated rant at his own fans.

Arteta fielded a strong team for the game at the Emirates, with Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette getting on the scoresheet.

First-teamers including Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all played.

But it’s claimed the Gunners held a 1-0 lead at half-time only to concede three times in the second and slump to defeat.

Willock and Lacazette both also scored in the win over Charlton, with fans keen to get the midfielder into the team for next week’s game against Man City.