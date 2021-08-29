Breaking: As resident doctors down tools, NMA issues strike notice

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has given the federal government a 21-day strike notice starting from Monday August 30, 2021.

The NMA decision to embark on strike was made known

at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Benin City, Edo state capital on Saturday.

Their strike notice is coming amidst existing strike action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

There are now concerns that another industrial action by NMA will cripple activities in government-owned hospitals across the country.

