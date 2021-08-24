Breaking: As Secondus steps aside, PDP deputy chairman takes over, postpones NWC meeting indefinitely

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has taken charge of the party’s affairs, day after the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus was restrained by the High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The court had with suit number PHC/2183/ CS/ 2021 dated August 23, 2021, Honourable Justice (Dr), O. Gbasam “granted restraining order on the 1st defendant (Secondus) from parading himself as a member of the 2nd defendant (PDP) or National Chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of the National Chairman of the 2nd Defendant or calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd defendant, or any committee of the 2nd defendant at the ward, local government or state level or calling for any ward, local government or state congresses of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such congresses, or participate in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction”.

Before the restraining order, Secondus had earlier scheduled the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting for Tuesday, at party headquarters located at Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

In another calculated move, the PDP Deputy Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, postponed the NWC meeting to “allow for broader consultation”.

Elder Akinwonmi in a statement made available to Blueprint on Tuesday stated, “Section 35(3) (b) of the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party empowers me to summon and preside over party meetings in the absence of the national chairman.

“Our attention was drawn yesterday evening to a court order which purports to restrain our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party.

“In the foregoing circumstances, as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, after the consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and proper to postpone the National Working Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party.”