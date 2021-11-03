Breaking: As tension heightens in Plateau, IGP deploys new Police Commissioner

Amidst growing tension, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau state Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in- charge of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “The posting follows the redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

“The new CP hails from Nkume, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state. He holds a B.A (Hons) in Public Administration and a Masters Degree in Defence Studies from Punjab University, India.

“He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Financial Malpractices Investigation Course; and Armed Conflict Management Course, Command Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna state.

“He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.”

Mba noted that the IGP while assuring the people of Plateau state of the unrelenting commitment of the police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crimes in the state, charged the new CP to deploy his community building experience in ensuring improved public safety and security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state.

“He enjoined the people of Plateau state to continuously work with the Police for effective policing of their communities,” the Spokesperson added.

Egbuka’s roles in the lingering Plateau state House of Assembly leadership imbroglio would have perhaps triggered his exit from the state.

Few days ago, he was reported to have ordered Policemen to fire tear gas at teeming protesters.

Later on, he led his men to arrest impeached speaker of the assembly Abok Ayuba. The list goes on.